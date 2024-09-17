On Monday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth surprised all with their wedding pics. The couple got married at a heritage temple in Telangana

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Congratulations and best wishes have been pouring in for actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who got hitched on Monday in the presence of close friends and family members. Aditi surprised everyone with the news of her marriage to Siddharth.

She took to Instagram handle to share simple yet dreamy wedding pictures.

Along with the beautiful pictures, Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars..." To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic..Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Soon after the newly married couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures, several Indian celebs took to their social media accounts and congratulated the newly married couple.

Rakul Preet Singh congratulated the newlywed.

Re-sharing Aditi's post on her Instagram story, Rakul wrote, "Omggggggggg!! Heart is so happpy!!Congratulationsssssss both u lovely people ..u both make a beautiful couple . may this journey be pure bliss. Welcome to the club."

Huma Qureshi posted on her Instagram story and wrote, "Love you both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. Perfectly Matched."

R Madhavan also penned a message for the couple, which read, "Congratulations to you both.., such a lovely couple. God bless you with all the happiness."

Aditi's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' co-star Sonakshi Sinha shared her excitement in the comment section of couple's post, "Congratulationsssss babiessss."

Dulquer Salmaan wished the couple, "Congratulations HRH and Sid !!! Gorgeous couple gorgeous pictures! Love always."

Ananya Panday dropped a message, which read, "So beautiful! Congratulations."

Karan Johar also extended heartwarming wishes to Aditi and Siddharth.

He posted, "Nazar utar do!!!! So gorgeous. congratulations to both of you."

Sharing her excitement, actor Manisha Koirala also chimed into comment section and posted, "Congratulations darling. tones of love to you guys."

Sobhita Dhulipala dropped a message, "This is surreal, to eternal love! Both of you, so beautiful so serene!"

Karisma Kapoor also congratulated the new couple in town.

She wrote, "Congratulations to you both."

Farhan Akhtar posted, "Congratulations.. wish you a lifetime of love and laughter."

Farah Khan Kunder also extended best wishes to the couple.

The comment read, "Ul both r such chuppa rustams!!blessings n lots of love."

The couple got married in a stunning South Indian wedding ceremony.

For their wedding ceremony, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga paired with a Benarasi tissue dupatta from the archives of the Sabyasachi Heritage Textile collection and teamed with the statement jewelry.

Siddharth, on the other hand, donned a Sabyasachi silk kurta and a handwoven Benarasi dhoti with a veshti.

In March, Aditi shared a post confirming that the duo are engaged. She shared a cute selfie with her beau on her social media handle.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." In the picture, Aditi and Siddharth flaunted their engagement rings.

If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021.

