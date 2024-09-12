Rakul Preet Singh reveals she was sacked from a Prabhas movie

Rakul Preet Singh said that she didn’t let it bother her too much at the time, but later wondered if people might think she had been replaced because of a "bad attitude"

Rakul Preet Singh shared that before her first Telugu movie, Venkatadri Express, came out, she was replaced in two films, including one with Prabhas. She said she didn’t let it bother her too much at the time, but later wondered if people might think she had been replaced because of a "bad attitude." In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Rakul talked about her acting journey and remembered how she was suddenly replaced in the Prabhas film without even being told.

She revealed, “I was replaced from a film after shooting for four days, before I made my debut. This was a Telugu film with Prabhas. But sometimes, when you don’t know much about the industry or its way of functioning, you don’t take it to your heart. There is a beauty in innocence and naivety. I was so naive, I thought, ‘Oh, ok they have removed me? No problem, maybe this wasn’t meant for me, I will do something else.’ Because I was not corrupted. When people start surrounding you, they tell you that this happened because of that, it poisons you. But I had no one around me. When you are so naive, it helps.”

Rakul explained that she was replaced because the producer felt the film needed a more established actor, given its scale, rather than someone new like her at the time. She said, “I wasn’t even informed; I had gone to Delhi after wrapping my schedule and learnt about this later. Then that happened again, but I had just signed the film, not begun shooting when I was replaced. Now, when this happened with two big films, a perception starts to form, rumours start to surface where people wonder if you are getting replaced because you have an attitude problem or don’t know acting. I knew I wouldn’t get that first big launch, I had to work my way around. And then, my debut was a small film which became a big hit.”

