'2 Apple fans on an advennture': Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth attend keynote event at Steve Jobs Theater

Updated on: 10 September,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted at the event. Aditi took to Instagram stories to share the picture from the event

Picture Courtesy/ Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram account

Apple's highly anticipated 'It's Glowtime' event is happening on Monday. Apart from unveiling the iPhone 16 series, the tech giant is also introducing the latest range of the Apple Watch and AirPods. The first device introduced at the 'It's Glowtime' event is the Apple Watch Series 10.


Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted at the event. Aditi took to Instagram stories to share the picture from the event.



 
 
 
 
 
Talking about the Apple Watch Series 10 it has features like alerting users to a major health condition that impacts over a billion people worldwide, sleep apnea.

The screen is "up to 30%" larger than previous generations, covered by "durable onyx glass." The body, meanwhile, is 10% thinner than the Series 9, measuring in at 9.6mm, according to TechCrunch.

The front crystal of the Series 10 is constructed of durable ionic blast and extends deeper along the sides of the casing, resulting in a wider top view. Under the front crystal is Apple's first-ever wide angle OLED display. Each pixel has been tuned to emit more light from wider angles.

The displkay of series 10 is 40 per cent brighter when viewed at an angle and the thinnest Apple Watch yet at 9.7mm and up to 10 percent lighter than the previous models. Due to the AI features, the Apple Watch series 10, it uses the AI to "curate the photos shown on the display, and translation tools using machine learning to improve output.", according to TechCrunch.

While not the main focus, Apple may also tease a new Mac Mini, according to The Verge. This compact device, rumoured to be nearly as small as an Apple TV, could be announced alongside the iPhone 16 event or at a separate future event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

