Aditya Narayan has proven that his singing can heal your pain. Today, on Aditya Narayan's birthday, here are his 5 songs that will take you on a trip to peace

In Pic: Aditya Narayan

Listen to this article Celebrating Aditya Narayan’s birthday with some soulful songs by the singer x 00:00

Aditya Narayan, the son of legendary singer Udit Narayan, is no less of an artist. When it comes to singing, Aditya got his traits from his father. Jr. Narayan has given some of the best songs to the industry, whether singing one for his debut film or taking up his father's chair in the sequel film 'Gadar 2.' He has proven that his singing can heal your pain. Today, on Aditya Narayan's birthday, here are his 5 songs that will take you on a trip to peace:

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabhi Na Kabhi

Aditya Narayan made his acting debut in 2010 in the horror film 'Shaapit.' The romantic thriller had a soulful soundtrack, and one of them was 'Kabhi Na Kabhi.' This song is sung by the actor himself. The song portrays the feeling of love and longing to its best. It talks about the pain of separation and the hope of meeting again at the same time. With his soulful voice, Aditya did wonders.

Chota Baccha Jaan Ke

Who doesn't remember this song? I think all we 90s kids have danced to this song during the school annual function. The song's playful lyrics capture the innocence of childhood. The song is a celebration of the simple pleasures and adventures of being a child. This beautiful melody is from the 1998 film 'Masoom.'

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

Hahaha! Surprised to see this one on the list? Yes, you are right. This song was originally sung by Udit Narayan, but for the second part of the film, 'Gadar 2,' Aditya Narayan took up the responsibility on his shoulders to make his father proud and sang this beautiful song in his soulful voice. Reprising a cult song is no easy task, but Aditya did it with utmost sincerity.

Kabhi Aag Lage Lag Jave

One of the most loved songs ever sung by Aditya Narayan is 'Kabhi Aag Lage Lag Jave.' The vibrant song is from the 1999 Bollywood film 'Taal,' directed by Subhash Ghai. Composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman and penned by Anand Bakshi, the song is an energetic celebration of love and desire.

Ji Huzoor

From the 2022 Bollywood film 'Shamshera,' directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Ji Huzoor' is one of Aditya Narayan's recent bests. The song, composed and written by Mithoon, comes to life with Narayan's soulful voice. The depth in his voice and the electrifying energy make it a perfect party rendition.