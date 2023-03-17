Breaking News
Aditya Roy Kapur video chats with the 'OG Night Manager' Tom Hiddleston, Katrina Kaif says 'Wow'!

Updated on: 17 March,2023 02:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Aditya, who has been garnering immense appreciation for his performance in his maiden web series, 'The Night Manager', gave his Instagram fans the sweetest surprise as he posted a photo of him face timing with Hollywood star, Tom Hiddleston

(Pic courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur/ Instagram)


Aditya Roy Kapur who is currently riding high on the success of his latest web series, 'The Night Manager', is making waves all over the internet for his latest Instagram post.


Aditya, who has been garnering immense appreciation for his performance in his maiden web series, 'The Night Manager', gave his Instagram fans the sweetest surprise as he posted a photo of him face timing with Hollywood star, Tom Hiddleston.



Leaving his fans in a massive frenzy, on Friday afternoon, Aditya took to Instagram and dropped two photos where he can be seen conversing with the much-loved Marvel star, Tom Hiddleston over a video call.


The photos were nothing but screenshots of their video call. While sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Aditya wrote, "The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday ! He had some kind words to say . Bas aur kya chahiye."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @adityaroykapur

In the two-photo Insta post, the superstars, Aditya and Tom look happy as they flash huge smiles while speaking to each other on a video call.

Tom, who starred in the original and English edition of 'The Night Manager' in 2016, apparently called up Aditya after he watched the Hindi adaptation of the hit series on Disney+ Hotstar.

While giving a clear hint that Tom liked his show, an elated Aditya wrote, “He had some kind words to say . Bas aur kya chahiye”, along with a tumbler glass emoji. 
Reacting to Aditya’s post, his ‘Fitoor’ co-star, Katrina Kaif wrote, ‘Wow’.

 “Two hotties on a call together! Aur kya chahiye hahaha,” wrote Aditya’s fan.

“Ask him about Loki season 2”, commented another fan of Aditya.

Besides Aditya Roy Kapur, ‘The Night Manager’ also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Aditya will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s, ‘Metro… In Dino’ alongside Sara Ali Khan. 

