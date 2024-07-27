Breaking News
'I would love to work with Ranbir Kapoor again': Aditya Roy Kapur

Updated on: 27 July,2024 12:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024 in Delhi where he was asked about working with Ranbir Kapoor again

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor

It would be a treat for fans if 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Kapur come on board together for a project again.


Speaking with ANI, Aditya expressed his desire to reunite with his "Bunny" Ranbir on screen.



"I would love to work with him (Ranbir) again. We had great time working on that film (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' together. We had lovely time. So, hopefully, if someone writes something that's fun and we do it again for sure," he wished.


Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' revolved around four young friends who experienced the emotions of love and heartbreak while embarking on the journey of life after their carefree college days. It was released in 2013 and also starred Deepika Padukone and Kalki.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Aditya walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024 in Delhi.

Aditya donned a deep blue-coloured sherwani sherwani that he paired with black dhoti-style pants.

To make his showstopper look more captivating, he sported a little bushy beard.

Aditya presented Kunal's collection "Sehra festive couture at Taj Palace. He undoubtedly served Punjabi Munda vibes at the gala.

Aditya also shook a leg with Kunal and singers doing live performance

India Couture Week 2024 kicked off on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will be closing the fashion gala on July 31.

aditya roy kapur ranbir kapoor yeh jawaani hai deewani bollywood news Entertainment News

