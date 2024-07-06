Working with Kumar in Khel Khel Mein, Aditya Seal on how his father took him to Bangkok to learn martial arts

Aditya Seal and Akshay Kumar

There is a lot on Aditya Seal’s plate—from Hardik Gajjar’s Amar Prem to the Kajol-starrer Maharagni: Queen of Queens. But nothing excites the actor more than sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the Mudassar Aziz-directed film Khel Khel Mein. Working on the comedy drama, especially with Kumar, was “an incredible experience,” says the actor, who is known for his performances in Tum Bin 2 (2016) and Student of the Year 2 (2019).

Opening up on his experience, Seal says, “Akshay is not just a superstar but an industry stalwart whose work I have admired for years. His filmography, from romance and biopics to drama, sports, and action, is unparalleled. He has dabbled in almost every genre with remarkable ease and success.” Seal reveals that while working with his idol has been wonderful, his father is a bigger admirer of the actor. “My father has been a fan of Akshay’s action. To let me walk in Akshay’s footsteps, my father took me to Bangkok when I was young to stay and learn martial arts. Working with him now [feels like] a full-circle moment.”

