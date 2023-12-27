Breaking News
After 14 years of marriage, Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang call it quits: Reports

Updated on: 27 December,2023 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang have reportedly parted ways. The actress has now moved out of her husband's house along with her nine-year-old daughter, Rianna

After 14 years of marriage, Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang call it quits: Reports

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang have reportedly parted ways. The actress has now moved out of her husband's house along with her nine-year-old daughter, Rianna.


The Times Of India has revealed that the couple's divorce was finalized last month. The portal quoted a source saying that the couple has separated due to compatibility issues and that they had tried to make their marriage work but didn't succeed.


The insider revealed, "The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn't succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter."


The portal further attempted to contact Isha, who stated that it is too early for her and she needs her privacy. "I have nothing to say. It's too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity," Isha replied. While Timmy remained unavailable for comment. 

The couple, who met at a gym and fell in love, remained friends for three years before they started dating. Eventually, Isha and Timmy (Rohit Narang) tied the knot in November 2009.

Isha, who took a ten-year-long hiatus just after her marriage, earlier in conversation with us, opened up about her decision to take a break and said, “I felt that sometimes I was wasted [as an artiste]. What happened was that people overpromised but underdelivered. I want to help the film as much as I want the film to help me. It has to be symbiotic. That is why I became more selective. After a certain point in your career, you don’t want to do run-of-the-mill films. As an actor, you want to show versatility,” adding that it was her hunger for creative parts that led her to Marathi and Telugu films. “I have no regrets,” she asserted.

Having said that, Koppikar is now raring to go as she is impressed with the progressive shift in roles written for women in Bollywood. “There is a lot of fire in my belly. The industry has become progressive as better parts are now being written for women. An actor never dies. If you are talented, you are here to stay,” she shared.

