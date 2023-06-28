Rahul Bhat was at Cannes 2023 for the screening of his film Kennedy, co-starring Sunny Leone and directed by Anurag Kashyap

Rahul Bhat at Cannes 2023 (Photo: Instagram)

Listen to this article After a glorious Cannes outing, Rahul Bhat returns to his roots in Kashmir with his next film by Sudhir Mishra x 00:00

In a remarkable journey from Kashmir to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023, Rahul Bhat has captivated audiences worldwide with his enthralling performance in the film 'Kennedy.' At the world premiere of 'Kennedy' in Cannes, Rahul's performance left the audience spellbound, earning him a remarkable 7-minute standing ovation.



Now, Rahul Bhat returns to his roots, back to the breathtaking landscapes of his hometown in Kashmir, where he is currently filming his next project under the guidance of acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra.



Embracing his love for Kashmir and his deep connection to his heritage, Rahul is relishing his time in the picturesque valley. Talking about the same, he added, "Knowing about your heritage is in fact a great way to find yourself. Kashmir is home, whenever I am here, I feel one with myself. Being Kashmiri Pandits our family had to migrate from Kashmir, the exodus affected us adversely. But, now, I feel happy to be home."



With his latest venture, helmed by Sudhir Mishra, audiences can eagerly anticipate another captivating performance.

Kennedy, which has Sunny Leone as the leading lady, had its première in the Midnight Screenings section at Cannes Film Festival this year. Bhat, who collaborated with Kashyap on the critically acclaimed Ugly (2014) and Dobaaraa (2022), counts him among the finest writer-directors in the country today. But, more importantly, he regards the filmmaker as someone with whom he has developed a spiritual connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No one understands the medium the way Anurag does. He leaves you alone, only nudging you here and there. On the first few days of Kennedy’s shoot, it was such a silent set that it scared me. When I asked him why he wasn’t talking to me, he laughed, ‘We are creating something. Go on. Let’s not talk.’ That’s our relationship. It has more silence than noise," he told Mid-day in an interview earlier.

With the director, the actor cracked the tough character of an insomniac ex-cop. “I gave the character almost eight months before going on the set. I had to bulk up first. What was more difficult was to get inside his mind. His walk and stare were the most important [nuances] to crack. He is so huge yet invisible. He is calm, yet there is a lot of violence in him," he said.