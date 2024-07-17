Palash Sen, the singer, opened up about the prevalent industry politics in the music world. This comes on the heels of Abhijeet Bhattacharya's own confession about the same issue

Palesh Sen (Pic/IMDB)

Palash Sen, the singer who gained fame with his independent music band Euphoria in the 2000s, says that independent music is making a comeback in the country. However, he notes that many young musicians are afraid to speak out against authority.

Palesh stated, “Definitely, independent music has become better. Everybody has started speaking about it. Young musicians don’t want to be slaves to the system.”

He admits that, just like in society, there is politics in the music industry. When asked if younger artists have talked to him about their worries, Sen says, “Of course, but they cannot speak. People are scared. Somebody in control can turn around and say tu zyada bol raha hai tujhe kaam nahi dunga.”

Talking about how the United States is better for artists, Sen said, "In America, the film industry and the music industry are separate. Agar tumhe kuch karna hai toh apne industry mein reh kar karo na. If the film industry wants your music, it will buy it from you. It will not hire you like a slave ki baith ke ye banao.”

What Abhijeet Bhattacharya had said about industry politics

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has voiced several hit songs, especially those featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the 90s and early 2000s. The singer has now opened up about the early days of his career and how he was made to eel humiliated by music directors. In a recent interview, Bhattacharya spoke about being a victim of industry policies.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Bhattacharya said, "Mere saath bahut huya hai... jisme hota tha ki, music director ko jaise hi laga ke Shah Rukh Khan ki picture mil gayi... kitne bhi close ho mere woh music director, aisa lagta tha ki uska motive hi tha ke Abhijeet ko nahi gavaaunga (It has happened a lot with me. When music directors would get a Shah Rukh Khan film, they wouldn't give me a chance to sing, no matter how close I was to them)."

He also said, "Jabse mujhe award mila, aur koi film bahut badi blockbuster nahi thi Yes Boss, gaana bhi blockbuster nahi tha, lekin us time pe saare blockbusters ke beech mein ek non-blockbuster tha, Border, Pardes, Dil To Pagal Hai. Aur idhar mujhe mil gaya... Aur kitne music directors ko woh laga... uske baad dikha dikha ke mujhe woh bolte hain ke gaana tumse nahi gavayenge (When I won an award for my song in Yes Boss, mine was the only non-blockbuster song among all the blockbuster tracks from films like Border, Pardes and Dil To Pagal Hai… After that, many music directors would openly tell me that they won't give their song to me)."