After Kho Gaye Hum Kahan becomes a sleeper success, sources say makers in talks for sequel that will take ahead the protagonists’ start-up plans

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) was the unexpected find of December. Arjun Varain Singh’s maiden directorial venture has earned praise for beautifully exploring, through its troubled lead characters, how the lives of Gen Z are influenced by social media. Little surprise then that the makers and the platform are apparently discussing the possibility of a sequel.

In the Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment production, the three friends—essayed by Chaturvedi, Panday and Gourav—join forces to start a gym. We hear the makers are considering exploring how the start-up affects their friendships, in the second instalment. An industry insider reveals, “Netflix India was confident about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the way it went all out to promote it showed that the film wasn’t being seen as a one-off project, but something that has the potential to be expanded upon. The sequel will see the characters start their joint business and the complexities they must navigate, while juggling their respective personal lives and romances. That said, if a water-tight script is not found, the makers won’t go ahead with the second part. The story comes first for this team. It’s for the same reason that the makers never attempted a Dil Chahta Hai [2001] sequel.”

