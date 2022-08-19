After 'Koffee' appearance, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapor turn co-actors; share first look

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share a rather interesting picture of her and Janhvi clicked on the sets of their new project

Sara and Janhvi/ Instagram

New-Gen actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most popular stars in the Hindi film industry. The two also share a great friendship and revealed the same in their recent appearance on Karan Johar's popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. Right from how they hit it off and their trips together, the duo spoke about their bond and camaraderie. Now, the two are all set to become co-actors.

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share a rather interesting picture of them clicked on the sets of their new project. The two look terrified in the still. “From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot. Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought @janhvikapoor," Sara wrote sharing the picture. Janhvi stuns in a lavender-coloured sweater top while Sara wore a pinkish white sweater top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will next be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and two projects with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

As for Janhvi Kapoor, she was recently seen in the film 'Good Luck Jerry'. She recently wrapped the shoot of 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Besides this, Janhvi also has 'Mili' with her father Boney Kapoor as the producer.

