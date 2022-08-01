Watch video! Janhvi Kapoor: I’m blind to red flags in relationships

The 'Good Luck Jerry' actress caught up for a conversation with mid-day.com

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor who is reveling in the success of her latest release ‘Good Luck Jerry’ caught up with mid-day.com, where opened up about being accepted by critics and the audience, despite being judged for coming from a film family, dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor’s acting debut, her take on romantic relationships and more.

When quizzed about red flags in relationships, the actress said, “Unfortunately I’m blind to red flags. If I see a red flag I’ll be like ‘Oh! I’m coming, see you there.”

The actress goes on to say she has days were she wakes up feeling super confident and others where trolling can get to her. She says, “Recently I made a stupid statement about how I love history and literature but math makes you feel retarted. What I meant to say was I love history and literature but math makes me feel stupid. Then they started making these really funny memes saying Aryabhata invented zero to measure Janhvi’s IQ which was funny but I used a very politically incorrect word.”

Speaking about the success of her latest film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ the actress said, “More often than not my family has been telling me to be easy on myself and to be more confident in what I can do. I know I have a lot more to offer. Some people are getting impressed even now but I have much higher expectations. I have many more people to win over and much more to prove to myself.”

