Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch video Janhvi Kapoor Im blind to red flags in relationships

Watch video! Janhvi Kapoor: I’m blind to red flags in relationships

Updated on: 01 August,2022 06:03 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The 'Good Luck Jerry' actress caught up for a conversation with mid-day.com

Watch video! Janhvi Kapoor: I’m blind to red flags in relationships

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram


Janhvi Kapoor who is reveling in the success of her latest release ‘Good Luck Jerry’ caught up with mid-day.com, where opened up about being accepted by critics and the audience, despite being judged for coming from a film family, dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor’s acting debut, her take on romantic relationships and more.

When quizzed about red flags in relationships, the actress said, “Unfortunately I’m blind to red flags. If I see a red flag I’ll be like ‘Oh! I’m coming, see you there.”


The actress goes on to say she has days were she wakes up feeling super confident and others where trolling can get to her. She says, “Recently I made a stupid statement about how I love history and literature but math makes you feel retarted. What I meant to say was I love history and literature but math makes me feel stupid. Then they started making these really funny memes saying Aryabhata invented zero to measure Janhvi’s IQ which was funny but I used a very politically incorrect word.”

Speaking about the success of her latest film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ the actress said, “More often than not my family has been telling me to be easy on myself and to be more confident in what I can do. I know I have a lot more to offer. Some people are getting impressed even now but I have much higher expectations. I have many more people to win over and much more to prove to myself.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor feels "too blessed" as she enjoys serene boat ride

janhvi kapoor bollywood relationships

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK