Janhvi Kapoor feels "too blessed" as she enjoys serene boat ride

Janhvi Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor seemed to be "too blessed to be stressed" as she enjoyed a serene 'boat party' during the shoot of her upcoming film 'Bawaal'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhadak' actor shared a story which portrayed her enjoying a serene boat ride with her 'Bawaal' co-star Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal along with a couple of friends.

Janhvi had her hair tied back and donned a white top while Natasha wore a black outfit, keeping her brown hair loose. The group selfie shared by assistant director Sonia Kanwar was reshared by Janhvi. All the four people in the boat were spotted with smiles.

"JK's boat party! She planned this for days!" captioned Kanwar with a high five emoji.

Resharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "Too blessed to be stressed".

Janhvi is known to be quite active on social media, posting pictures of herself along with her family and friends updating her fans with her recent looks and gorgeous destinations she visits for vacations.

Janhvi is currently shooting for 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. It will be the first collaboration between Janhvi and Varun.

She is also busy promoting her film 'Good Luck Jerry' which is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and the late Sushant Singh. It is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 29.

Apart from 'Bawaal' and 'Good Luck Jerry', Janhvi is also working on the movie 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

The daughter of legendary actor late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor stepped into the Bollywood film industry with her debut movie 'Dhadhal' opposite, Shahid Kapoor's nephew, Ishaan Khattar. She was last seen in the horror-comedy 'Roohi' opposite Raj Kumar Rao and Varun Sharma.

In addition, Janhvi's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' where she essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot., received a lot of critical acclaims as well.

