Howzat! Janhvi Kapoor's six-month long prep for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Janhvi Kapoor on the six-month prep for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', also starring Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor

One has to hand it to Janhvi Kapoor for choosing roles that defy the norms of the industry. From playing a fearless lover in her debut outing, 'Dhadak', to an Indian Air Force officer in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'; from scaring the daylights out of everyone with her ghost-act in 'Roohi' to essaying a migrant Bihari girl in 'Good Luck Jerry', the actor continues to pick characters that most industry folks are wary of, at least at the start of their career. Her next, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', reunites her with Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai shares fun video of Janhvi Kapoor from sets of 'GoodLuck Jerry'

Without divulging much about her role in the Rajkummar Rao-starrer, Kapoor claims she took a long time to nail the prep for the character. “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role,” says the actor, who learnt to play cricket for the role.

Also Read: 'I hope we make you proud papa,' says Janhvi Kapoor as she wraps up 'Milli'

A source close to the project informed that Kapoor is trying to master the mannerisms of a cricketer. “She trained in cricket stances—from [batting] to understanding the body language of a player. The training was tailored as per the film’s needs. It has been a physically intensive film for Janhvi as she also maintained a strict protein-heavy diet to portray the agility of an athlete.”