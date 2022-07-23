Rajkummar Rao: Great going back to Gold Spot, Campa Cola days

Rajkummar says shooting for Raj-DK’s Guns & Gulaabs, set in the ’90s, has been a nostalgic ride

Rajkummar Rao, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK

When Rajkummar Rao teamed up with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK — better known as Raj-DK — for the first time, the trio gave Bollywood one of its finest horror comedies in Stree (2018). So, you can’t blame us for having high expectations from their next, Guns & Gulaabs. The Netflix series, revolving around the “misfits of the world”, is set in the charming world of the ’90s. Excited as he is about reuniting with the director duo, Rao says reliving the wonder years through the project was an added incentive. “I am a ’90s kid, and loved living in that era. Life was so much better. It was great going back to those Gold Spot and Campa Cola days. Reliving that period and its fashion was fun,” he grins.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao: I was never fond of remakes but had to do HIT

Little is known about the crime thriller that also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav, and was shot earlier this year in Kashmir. But with Raj-DK at the helm, one can be assured of sharp humour. “Raj had discussed the story long back with me. I am a big fan of their work, especially their quirky humour,” says the actor, adding that it was fulfilling to return to long-format storytelling after Bose: Dead/Alive (2017). “You get to live the character for three months; you can explore a lot more.”

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao: The struggle to find a rickshaw in the Mumbai rains is real!