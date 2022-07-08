Breaking News
Watch video! Rajkummar Rao: The struggle to find a rickshaw in the Mumbai rains is real!

Updated on: 08 July,2022 06:29 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actor took a trip down memory lane with mid-day.com

Rajkummar Rao


Rajkummar Rao who is looking forward to the release of HIT: The first case, with Sanya Malhotra where he plays an officer of the 'Homicide Intervention Team,' caught up with mid-day.com, and recalled memories of the Mumbai rains before becoming famous!

Recalling monsoon dates the actor says, "Initially I didn't have a car, just a bike so getting a rickshaw to plan a movie date was tough! Your getting drenched in the rain, you are holding an umbrella but there's no point because the rain is coming from everywhere! The struggle to find that one rickshaw to reach your destination was real. Now when I look back it puts a smile on my face but at that time it was so frustrating." He adds, "We (wife Patralekhaa), take off to Lonavala sometimes whenever we find time. People do come for selfies but it's okay as long as they do it in an organised way."




Speaking about his favourite food to binge on while enjoying a rainy day off work the actor says, "Coffee or tea if I feel like it! Hum Dilli se hai so ofcourse pakode as well."


