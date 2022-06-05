Watch video! THIS is why Sanya Malhotra steps out on purpose when in Delhi

The actress features on mid-day.com's Flashback with the stars

Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra features on the latest episode of mid-day.com's special series, 'Flashback with the stars.' Among other things, the actress speaks about, despite having several hit films to her credit, how she still gets excited when fans recognise her and ask for a photo, when she is with her parents back home in Delhi.

The actress says, "I go everywhere in Delhi, it feels very nice to meet people. People recognise you and ask for photos and I love doing that! That's what I used to crave for and manifest, that I'm just walking and people approach me for pictures. It's such a dream thing to happen! When I'm in Delhi and have family around, I love looking at my parents, they get so happy if somebody clicks a photo with me. If noone comes, I get said that how will my parents know that people recognise me! Sometimes I step out on purpose to see if people know me and if they don't I say, 'You havent seen my film please watch it!'

Speaking about her childhood the actress recalls, "I was quite a drama queen as a kid! I always wanted to be an actor, subconsciously I knew this would be the perfect career for me. I was very naughty and used to come up with random things. I used to do plays and dance at every birthday party, every shaadi. I was quite the entertainer and the acting ka keeda was always in my head!"

