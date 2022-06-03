Watch video! Sanya Malhotra: I lived with 12 people at one point!

Sanya Malhotra joins mid-day.com's Flashback with the stars

Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra is the latest guest on mid-day.com’s special series, Flashback with the stars. The actress opened up about her childhood, the challenges after moving to Mumbai from Delhi, buying her own house, her upcoming films like Hit, Kathal, Sam Bahadur and more!

Speaking about her first home in the city the actress says, “At one point there were twelve people at home. I used to tell my roommates and we would joke about how we should start a dharmshala. Anyone who came from Delhi and didn’t have work or a place to stay, would live in our house. We were all large hearted.”

Many successful films later, the actress is the proud owner of her own home in Mumbai! “I’m very proud of that fact and grateful that I’ve got my own place now. It’s difficult to get a place in Mumbai and the rent system is a hassle, the whole rent system and finding a place every eleven months. Now my parents can come visit me whenever they want to. It feels very good,” she says.

Looking back at her career, Sanya says, “I always had these hopes and dreams when I was starting off as an actor. These are experiences beyond my imagination. I’m very lucky to have worked with some good directors. I cant believe I’ve done a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, Nitesh Tiwari, Ritesh Batra and all the directors I’m going to work with. I feel lucky and the kind of characters I get to play I’m grateful these creators trust me as a performer

Show full article