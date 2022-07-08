Watch video! Rajkummar Rao: Patralekhaa is my first audience

The actor speaks to mid-day.com about his upcoming film HIT: The first case

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, HIT: The first case, with Sanya Malhotra, recently caught up with mid-day.com for an exclusive chat.

The actor who married longtime girlfriend, now wife Patralekhaa in November 2021, shared her reaction to the film. Rajkummar says, "She loved the trailer and has seen the film, she's very happy with it. She loved Badhaai Do and now she loves this one, she's my first audience! Her reaction is very important to me! So when she says she likes a film, it means a lot to me."

The couple was also recently in Europe on vacation and shared some loved up images over social media. The actor says, "We want to do Scandinavian countries and go to South Africa and it's wildlife sanctuaries. We want to go to Antartica. We want to travel the whole world together."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao takes break from his holiday with wife Patralekhaa for this reason