Rajkummar Rao holidays with wife Patralekhaa in Rome

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar tied the knot last year and both the actors often give their fans a glimpse of their lives on social media

Picture courtesy/Rajkummar Rao's Instagram account

Actor Rajkummar Rao has become the talk of the town ever since the teaser for his upcoming movie 'HIT: The First Case was released'. Amidst hectic promotions, the 'Badhai Do' actor decided to take a break and fly to Italy with his wife Patralekhaa.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar tied the knot last year and both the actors often give their fans a glimpse of their lives on social media. The couple that is currently in Rome, took to their Instagram to share an adorable video of themselves chilling in the Italian capital. Patralekhaa captioned the video "Roman Holiday".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

Show full article