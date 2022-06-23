'HIT - The First Case': Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra walk a road that never ends

Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of Vikram, a police officer, who is divided between his dedication towards his job and dealing with his past trauma

Picture Courtesy: PR

Suspense follows a road that doesn't end. Watch Vikram drive down this highway with a chaotic past circling the missing case. The subject here is the trailer of 'HIT- The First Case', starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of Vikram, a police officer, who is divided between his dedication towards his job and dealing with his past trauma. For the first time in his career, Rajkummar will be seen in an extremely intense role. The trailer revolves around the actor trying to solve the mystery of a missing lady, fighting with his inner demons. The motion poster wooed the audience when it came out, and they can’t wait to see what the trailer and finally the movie holds for them.

The film is all set to release on July 15. Sanya Malhotra, the actress of the film, speaking to mid-day, said- "I finished 'HIT' with Rajkummar Rao, it's a film that I manifested because I really wanted to work with Raj! I'm really grateful to get a film like this one and I hope we get more films together in the future. I absolutely admire him as an actor, he's very inspiring. HIT is a remake, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It's releasing in just a month, on July 15th and I can't wait for people to watch it."