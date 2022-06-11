Rajkummar Rao's 'HIT - The First Case' to hit the screens on July 15; actor shares first poster

The actor wrote on his social media- "Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT - The First Case. Swipe right."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Rajkummar Rao

Here’s the first look of HIT- The First Case featuring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. This Suspense thriller is based on a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. Catch the exciting look of Rajkumar Rao as Vikram in HIT- The First Case only on the 15th of July.

