Rajkummar Rao's 'HIT - The First Case' to hit the screens on July 15; actor shares first poster

Updated on: 11 June,2022 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actor wrote on his social media- "Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT - The First Case. Swipe right."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Rajkummar Rao


Here’s the first look of HIT- The First Case featuring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. This Suspense thriller is based on a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. Catch the exciting look of Rajkumar Rao as Vikram in HIT- The First Case only on the 15th of July.

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)


