Sanya Malhotra: HIT is a film I manifested because I wanted to work with Rajkummar Rao

Updated on: 12 June,2022 09:45 PM IST
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actress recently caught up with mid-day.com

Sanya Malhotra/Instagram


Sanya Malhotra recently caught up with mid-day.com for an exclusive chat, where she spoke about her upcoming films like 'Sam Bahadur,' 'Kathal' and 'HIT.'

Speaking about 'HIT' she said, "I finished 'HIT' with Rajkummar Rao, it's a film that I manifested because I really wanted to work with Raj! I'm really grateful to get a film like this one and I hope we get more films together in the future. I absolutely admire him as an actor, he's very inspiring. HIT is a remake, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It's releasing in just a month, on July 15th and I can't wait for people to watch it."




sanya malhotra Rajkummar Rao bollywood

