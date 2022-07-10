Breaking News
Rajkummar Rao: I was never fond of remakes but had to do HIT

Updated on: 10 July,2022 10:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actor will soon be seen in HIT with Sanya Malhotra

Rajkummar Rao


Rajkummar Rao is awaiting the release of his next, HIT: The First Case opposite Sanya Malhotra, his first remake of a South film. Speaking about what convinced him to come on board the actor says, "I was never fond of remakes but had to do HIT because I was so involved with the story, it was so engaging. A very well made thriller. We make thrillers in our country but very few are really good ones. This was one of those that I really enjoyed because I'm a film lover myself, I watch a lot of content. For me to get involved and like it, I thought I have to do this one. Then I spoke to Sailesh (director) and he told me he wants to take it to a wider audience by making it in Hindi and he wants to change so many things. Since he has made it once, whatever he couldn't do there or the mistakes he made in that film, he could rectify in this one. That's why it is what it is."

