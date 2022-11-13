×
After saying no to alcohol brand ad Amit Sadh declines pay-to-play fantasy sport endorsement

Updated on: 13 November,2022 07:51 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor made it in the news for refusing to work with alcohol brands for advertisement

Amit Sadh


Amit Sadh is known not only for his brilliant performances onscreen but also for his integrity and morality offscreen. Earlier the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor made it in the news for refusing to work with alcohol brands for advertisement. He was approached recently to endorse a named fantasy sports app and the actor had a similar response


He said “My work is always for the audience and I cannot possibly fathom promoting something that falls into the morally grey areas. I do not wish to promote such things knowing how bad it can get. I would personally feel responsible. Besides, I have a huge respect for the game and for the viewers. I don’t want people to gamble, I want people to play on the ground, in the moment.”



The actor has always made it a point to keep his viewers and their wellbeing in mind before taking on any new projects or endorsements. Recently quite a few actors have faced a lot of flak for endorsing products that were known to cause health and lifestyle harm but Amit Sadh is one of the very few who are conscious about the impact of celebrity endorsements.


