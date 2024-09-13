Esha Deol on men with red flags after separation with Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol mentioned that lifestyle differences can be tough for couples to handle, and made a specific comment about men with a wandering eye being an issue

Esha Deol, who parted ways with her husband Bharat Takhtani earlier this year, shared her thoughts on what she sees as red flags in relationships. She mentioned that lifestyle differences can be tough for couples to handle, and made a specific comment about men with a wandering eye being an issue. Esha and Bharat were married for over ten years and have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

During an appearance on Hauterrfly, Esha was asked about red flags in relationships, and she responded by saying, “When you’re not vibrating on the same frequency as the other, there’s no way that you can click with the person. You should rather attract or be attracted to a person who is on the same vibrational level as you. I’m not talking about financial… Second thing is, if the lifestyles don’t match. That’s a big red flag. If one person wants to sit at home and the other wants to go out, it’s not going to happen. There’s nothing wrong with both lifestyles…”

The third red flag, Esha Deol mentioned, is having a "roving eye." She explained, “You’ve got your arm candy with you, but you’re seeing eye candy, bro. That’s not good.”

But, not all is doom and gloom! Esha also listed some ‘green flags’, and said, “I think friendship is the key to having a good relationship with anyone. You’re not obligated to please the other person, you’re not obligated to do things to make the other person happy. Green flag is also being with someone you can spend time with without doing anything. I really value my personal space, my dream world, my la la land. I like my own company. I can entertain myself all day long. To people like us, that space should be given…”

About Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's parting ways

After much speculation about Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's relationship status, the couple has unfortunately confirmed the rumours through the Delhi Times. On January 6, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani issued a joint statement through Delhi Times saying, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected (sic.)”