After Ve Haaniyaan's success, Ravi Dubey posts pic with wife Sargun Mehta: 'Everything I do, I do It for you'

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

In the wake of the tremendous success of the song 'Ve Haaniyaan', produced by their production house Dreamiyata Musiic, actor and producer Ravi Dubey took to social media to share a heartfelt moment with his wife, actress and producer, Sargun Mehta. The couple, who have long been celebrated in the entertainment industry for their professional achievements and personal bond, have yet another reason to celebrate.

Their first production song, 'Ve Haaniyaan', which has swiftly climbed the charts to become one of the biggest hits of 2024, showcases the exceptional talent and vision of Dubey and Mehta. In the midst of this success, Ravi Dubey shared an adorable picture of himself along with his wife on social media and wrote, "Everything i do ..i do it for you ...my darling."

The song, praised for its soulful melody and captivating visuals, has garnered millions of views and streams across various platforms, cementing its place as a fan favorite. Dreamiyata Musiic, the production house founded by the couple, has been instrumental in curating and delivering quality content, and 'Ve Haaniyaan' stands as a testament to their dedication and creative prowess. Recently, Ve Haaniyaan crossed Miley Cyrus’ Flower on Instagram in terms of number of reels made.

Ravi Dubey has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi entertainment industry, establishing his status both as an actor and a producer. Reports of the actor being cast in director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming rendition of the Hindu epic Ramayan alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi surfaced some months ago.

Ravi marked his acting debut with the DD National TV show Stree Teri Kahaani, which was produced by legendary actors and couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Later, he was seen in TV shows like Doli Saja Ke, Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar and Saas Bina Sasural. among others. He also appeared in the eighth season of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.