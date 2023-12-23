Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has reportedly broken up with his long-term girlfriend, Tania Shroff. According to reports, more than a month and a half have passed since the two parted ways

In Pic: ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff

Listen to this article Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff reportedly part ways after 11 years of togetherness x 00:00

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has reportedly broken up with his long-term girlfriend, Tania Shroff. According to reports in Times Of India, more than a month and a half have passed since the two parted ways.

Ahan and Tania were childhood sweethearts; they attended the same school and were quite open about their love. Although there has been no official confirmation about the alleged breakup, a source told the media outlet, 'It's the end of an eleven-year-old relationship. They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahan and Tania used to regularly share pictures of each other on their social media accounts, but it has been quite some time since they last posted anything related to each other. However, they still follow each other on Instagram. Tania, the daughter of industrialist Jaidev and Romila Shroff, is a model and designer. On the other hand, Ahan, the son of senior actor Suniel Shetty, made his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria. Although the film didn't perform well, Ahan received a good response for his performance.

As Ahan and Tania were open about their relationship. Suniel Shetty in an interview talked about Athiya’s husband KL Rahul and Tania, the actor said, 'Both the bachchas (kids)? My babies, my love, my first love. Tanya is my first love. They are so simple and their family, they just fitted in so beautifully.'

'Belief, faith in each other, space for each other, there for each other. (Gesturing holding hands) can't separate, I need Mana like this, my hand always goes... Athiya sometimes asks me, 'Where is your...?' If I go to her house alone and mom is not there, she asks, 'Where is your (gestures holding hand)?' Because I look for her in parties, I don't know why but you know, it's just believing in each other,' he added while sharing marriage advice.

Athiya Shetty, sister of Ahan Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony on 23rd January 2023. The two had a dreamy wedding at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.