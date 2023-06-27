Breaking News
27 June,2023
IANS |

Top

As Eid ul-Adha is approaching, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh donates vegan Biryani to 1000 needy people in Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Fatima Sana Shaikh Donate Vegan Biryani. Pic/ Fatima's Instagram

Ahead of Eid ul-Adha, Fatima Sana Shaikh donates vegan biryani to 1000 people in Delhi
Key Highlights

  1. Fatima Sana Shaikh donates vegan biryani to 1,000 people in need
  2. Fatima Sana Shaikh in known for her work in Dangal and Ludo
  3. Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen in Sam Bahadur and Dhak Dhak

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Ludo’ and others, has donated vegan biryani to 1,000 people in need at the Bengali Basti in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. The donation was done ahead of Eid ul-Adha.


Eid ul-Adha happens to fall on June 28 or June 29 depending on the visibility of the moon. The actress also donated plant-based chocolate milk. 


The actress made the donation through PETA.


Talking about the same, the actress, who is a vegetarian by choice, said, “I’m delighted to observe Eid ul-Adha with my friends at PETA India. By distributing vegan biryani to those in need, we aim to spread kindness and good health.”

Vegetarian and Vegan Muslims and others celebrate Eid ul-Adha by distributing vegan food or helping those in need in ways that do not involve animals, over concerns about animal welfare, human health, and the environment.

“It is commanded unto us to eat what is halal and tayyib (permissible and good natured), which means food that is not only lawful but also wholesome and ethically sourced. And by no means is meat today produced ethically,” says PETA India Advocacy Officer Farhat Ul Ain. “Muslims, like members of all communities, are increasingly going vegan to save others’ lives and our own.” 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadurand ‘Dhak Dhak’. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

