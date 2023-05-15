AI reimagines Bollywood actors as old men, unimpressed fans react: 'Why SRK is looking like Imran Khan'

Fans roasted AI pictures of several Bollywood actors as unimpressed fans asked, 'Why SRK is looking like Imran Khan'

AI-generated pictures of Bollywood stars

Artist creates AI-generated pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor in their elderly avatars.

Taking to the Instagram, one of the artist and Digital creator named Shahid shared a bunch of pictures of the Indian film industry captioning them, "AI imagines actors as old men (older men emoji)".

Ranbir Kapoor was captured in photos dressed in a navy blue outfit, posing as an old man. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan donned grey outfits and grew out long beards to portray elderly characters. Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun chose brown and grey outfits as they gazed off-camera. Additionally, Salman Khan wore a shirt and a cardigan, topped off with a spectacle and a beard. Mahesh Babu also appeared as an aged man sporting a grey shirt, while Prabhas wore spectacles. Grey-suited Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor adorned similar facial hair.

Fans reacted crazy after watching their favourite stars in AI-generated pictures on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Shahid Kapoor kam vo Emraan Hashmi jyda lgg raha hai", another wrote, "Only Salman Khan, Prabhas & Akshay Kumar are recognisable..." and another wrote, "Hrithik looks like Ranbir Kapoor." Another person said, "Meanwhile Anil Kapoor's case: error 404."

One of the users wrote, "Akshay Kumar is very much looking like Christian Bale from the pale blue eye," and another asked, "Why Mahesh Babu looks like Mahesh Manjrekar."

This dint stopped here, another social media user wrote, "Salman looks more like Shahid’s dad,"

"Why would Allu Arjun look like Atul Kulkarni," asked a social media user. "Prabhas looks like Mohanlal," a fan wrote in a comment.

"Why is old Shahid like current Akshay Khanna?" asked a fan. "Why is Hrithik Roshan looking like Mel Gibson??" user wrote in the comment section.

Among them all, one of them asked, "Why SRK is looking like Imran Khan."

Imran Khan is the one who has served as the 22nd Former PM of Pakistan. Also he was an former cricket captain in early 80s.

Shah Rukh Khan's last action thriller release, 'Pathaan,' was a blockbuster movie of the year and was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also gearing up for his next action thriller film 'Jawan' alongside south stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by Atlee. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 7, 2023. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film, 'Dunki,' with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

