As 'Taal' turns 25, the magic of its unforgettable music, stunning visuals, and iconic moments returns to the big screen, reminding fans why it remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved films. From the soulful melodies of "Ishq Bina" to the electrifying beats of "Ramta Jogi," Subhash Ghai’s 'Taal' redefined musical cinema. With stellar performances by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna, and an enchanting soundtrack by A.R. Rahman, 'Taal' has become a cult classic that continues to mesmerize audiences across generations.

‘Taal’ to mark 25th anniversary with re-release

Marking the 25th year of the film's release, Zee Studios will re-release 'Taal', giving cinephiles across India the chance to watch this cinematic masterpiece on the big screen once again. The re-release promises to transport viewers back to the era when Taal first captivated hearts and redefined Bollywood's musical landscape.

Subhash Ghai, the visionary behind Taal, shared his excitement: "With the re-release, I’m thrilled that audiences can experience Taal again on the big screen, reliving its magic, all over again."

Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios, added, "Taal’s re-release is a celebration of Indian cinema's musical heritage. It’s rare to find a film that still resonates with audiences after 25 years, and we’re excited to give people the chance to relive that magic on the big screen once more."

Anil Kapoor reminisces 'Taal'

Recalling working in the film, Anil on Instagram wrote, "25 years ago, I had the privilege of being a part of a cinematic masterpiece that still resonates with audiences today - 'Taal'. My portrayal of Vikrant Kapoor was an unforgettable moment in my career, and I'm forever grateful to Subhash Ghai for believing in me."

He also talked about shooting for one of the hit songs 'Ramta Jogi' from the film. “Ramta Jogi is one of my favourite songs from the film but what makes it truly special is the incredible story behind it - Farah Khan was originally supposed to choreograph the song, but she opted out at the last minute! Saroj Khan, the legendary choreographer, stepped in just a night before the shoot at Filmistan. And I, being the enthusiastic actor I am, did the song with no rehearsals at all," he added, saying "working alongside the phenomenal dancer, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was a thrill in itself."

With the re-release by Zee Studios, cinephiles are in for a nostalgic treat. This will allow fans to relive the magic of ‘Taal’ and celebrate its legacy, making it an unmissable moment for lovers of Bollywood cinema.