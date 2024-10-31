Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Did you know about these lesser known dance numbers featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Did you know about these lesser-known dance numbers featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Updated on: 31 October,2024 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On her birthday, we take a look Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lesser-known dance numbers from the early films in her career

Did you know about these lesser-known dance numbers featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Listen to this article
Did you know about these lesser-known dance numbers featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?
x
00:00

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular female actors from Indian cinema. Time and again she has made India proud on the global platforms. The former Miss World is not only known for her stunning looks but also for her incredible talent as an actress and dancer. She has captivated audiences worldwide with her graceful and mesmerizing dance performances in various films. 


Aishwarya Rai has showcased her dancing skills in numerous Bollywood movies, and her dance sequences have become iconic. Her style is a fusion of classical and contemporary dance forms, making her performances both elegant and visually appealing. While one immediately thinks of songs like Dola Re Dola, Crazy Kiya Re, Kajra Re among others associating her with her dance skills, there are some lesser known songs featuring the actress where she has performed well. 


For Aishwarya's 51st birthday, we have compiled a list of Aishwarya’s lesser-known dance numbers.


Tumhe Aaj Maine Jo Dekha - Kuch Naa Kaho

The movie 'Kuch Na Kaho,' released in 2013, gifted us with a timeless song that continues to make us groove even after all these years. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that 'Tumhe Aaj Maine Jo Dekha' is one of the most iconic party compositions by the talented Shankar Mahadevan. This song features none other than the beloved Bollywood power couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Daiya Daiya Daiya Re - Dil Ka Rishta 

‘Daiya Daiya Daiya Re' is a song that is packed with Alka Yagnik's melodious vocals and Aishwarya's graceful dance moves. This light-hearted composition, brought to life by the musical duo of Nadeem and Shravan, serves as a romantic expression of the protagonist's deep affection for her beloved. The song captures the essence of a beautiful and heartfelt romantic moment in the storyline. 

Thoda Sa Pagla Thoda Siyaana - Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

‘Thoda sa pagla, thoda siyanaa' is a quirky composition written by Javed Akhtar and sung by none other than Asha Bhosle in her notoriously playful voice. It wouldn't be entirely wrong to say that, through this song, Aishwarya introduced a trend of lehengas and floral buns.

Tauba Tauba - Jeans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks no less than a regal queen in this soothing masterpiece composed by the legend AR Rahman. ‘Tauba Tauba’ is a musical love letter sung by the hero in the voice of Hariharan to the heroine. In this song, Aishwarya’s moves steal hearts.

Mere Mahi Bada Sohna - Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

Aishwarya is dancing her heart out in this wedding dance number from the movie Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. This upbeat number serves as the perfect sangeet song at any Indian wedding. It is impossible to stay still when you hear this one.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK