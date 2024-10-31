On her birthday, we take a look Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lesser-known dance numbers from the early films in her career

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular female actors from Indian cinema. Time and again she has made India proud on the global platforms. The former Miss World is not only known for her stunning looks but also for her incredible talent as an actress and dancer. She has captivated audiences worldwide with her graceful and mesmerizing dance performances in various films.

Aishwarya Rai has showcased her dancing skills in numerous Bollywood movies, and her dance sequences have become iconic. Her style is a fusion of classical and contemporary dance forms, making her performances both elegant and visually appealing. While one immediately thinks of songs like Dola Re Dola, Crazy Kiya Re, Kajra Re among others associating her with her dance skills, there are some lesser known songs featuring the actress where she has performed well.

For Aishwarya's 51st birthday, we have compiled a list of Aishwarya’s lesser-known dance numbers.

Tumhe Aaj Maine Jo Dekha - Kuch Naa Kaho

The movie 'Kuch Na Kaho,' released in 2013, gifted us with a timeless song that continues to make us groove even after all these years. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that 'Tumhe Aaj Maine Jo Dekha' is one of the most iconic party compositions by the talented Shankar Mahadevan. This song features none other than the beloved Bollywood power couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Daiya Daiya Daiya Re - Dil Ka Rishta

‘Daiya Daiya Daiya Re' is a song that is packed with Alka Yagnik's melodious vocals and Aishwarya's graceful dance moves. This light-hearted composition, brought to life by the musical duo of Nadeem and Shravan, serves as a romantic expression of the protagonist's deep affection for her beloved. The song captures the essence of a beautiful and heartfelt romantic moment in the storyline.

Thoda Sa Pagla Thoda Siyaana - Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

‘Thoda sa pagla, thoda siyanaa' is a quirky composition written by Javed Akhtar and sung by none other than Asha Bhosle in her notoriously playful voice. It wouldn't be entirely wrong to say that, through this song, Aishwarya introduced a trend of lehengas and floral buns.

Tauba Tauba - Jeans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks no less than a regal queen in this soothing masterpiece composed by the legend AR Rahman. ‘Tauba Tauba’ is a musical love letter sung by the hero in the voice of Hariharan to the heroine. In this song, Aishwarya’s moves steal hearts.

Mere Mahi Bada Sohna - Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

Aishwarya is dancing her heart out in this wedding dance number from the movie Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. This upbeat number serves as the perfect sangeet song at any Indian wedding. It is impossible to stay still when you hear this one.