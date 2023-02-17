Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan pen special note as 'Jodhaa Akbar' turns 15

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, 'Jodhaa Akbar' revolved around the story of a Rajput princess who's obligated to marry a Mughal emperor for the well being of her state. The princess chooses to do so but on her own terms and conditions. The emperor eventually wins her over with his love and affection

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer historical drama film 'Jodhaa Akbar' turned 15 on Wednesday.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, 'Jodhaa Akbar' revolved around the story of a Rajput princess who's obligated to marry a Mughal emperor for the well being of her state. The princess chooses to do so but on her own terms and conditions. The emperor eventually wins her over with his love and affection.

On the film's 15th anniversary, actor Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared a video which she captioned, "Jodhaa and Akbar's love continues to shine brightly through the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open mindedness between a man and woman, husband and wife. Today we are proud to celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen."

In the video, she shared some glimpses from the film.

Apart from her, actor Hrithik Roshan also took to his Instagram account and shared some BTS moments from the sets of 'Jodhaa Akbar' which he captioned, "Happy Birthday @ashutoshgowariker.Thank you for trusting me with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar. Your direction & my incredible co-stars will forever be cherished. #15yearsOfJodhaaAkbar."

In the upcoming months, Aishwarya and Hrithik will be seen in several projects. Hrithik has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in his kitty. Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. Hrithik was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which got decent responses from the audience.

On the other hand, Aishwarya will be seen in 'PS 2'. 'Ponniyin Selvan', a historical drama that also stars Jayam Ravi and Chiyaan Vikram, Keerthy Suresh and others, was released on 30th of September 2022 and became one of the biggest hits in 2022.

