Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes her parents on wedding anniversary with throwback pic

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday, shared an emotional wish for her parents on their wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared throwback pictures of them

Pic courtesy/ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday, shared an emotional wish for her parents on their wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a cute throwback pictures of her parents and captioned it, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa. Much prayers and Love on your Anniversary God Bless"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Aap bilkul apne mom jaise lagte ho @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb". Another user commented, "Happy anniversary dear uncle nd aunty jee"

The actor, who was very close to her father, keeps on remembering him which is evident from her social media posts. Four weeks back, she remembered him on his birth anniversary and shared a picture of him on social media. Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya was very close to her father and never misses out on posting his pictures on his birth and death anniversaries.

Aishwarya made her acting debut in director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar' in 1997 and since then she has been seen in many big Hindi films like 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mohabbatein', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Taal' and many more. She was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Recently, at The Archies premiere, the entire Bachchan clan was seen on the red carpet cheering for Agastya. Amitabh, his son Abhishek, his wife Jaya, his daughter Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan, and her granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, were all in attendance. Aishwarya was even seen advising Agastya on getting used to the cameras, the flashlights, and the paparazzi.

The former Miss World recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023. She joined international stars such as Kendall Jenner, Dame Helen Mirren, Elle Fanning and Eva Longoria at the fashion show, which was held against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. The actress looked stunning in a black and golden dramatic Falguni and Shane Peacock gown.

