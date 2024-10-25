Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Couple goals Ajay Devgn shows his love for Kajol at Do Patti screening

Couple goals! Ajay Devgn shows his love for Kajol at Do Patti screening

Updated on: 25 October,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The couple arrived together at the venue and even happily posed for the shutterbugs. They both were twinning in black.

Couple goals! Ajay Devgn shows his love for Kajol at Do Patti screening

Ajay Devgn

Listen to this article
Couple goals! Ajay Devgn shows his love for Kajol at Do Patti screening
x
00:00

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday attended the special screening of his wife Kajol's latest film 'Do Patti'. The couple arrived together at the venue and even happily posed for the shutterbugs. They both were twinning in black. Actor Kriti Sanon, who plays a pivotal role in the film, too, marked a stunning appearance at the screening. She was accompanied by her family members.


Actors Shaheer Sheikh, Sunny Kaushal and Tiger Shroff were also spotted. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, will be released on Netflix on October 25.'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)


Expressing her excitement about the project, Kriti, who will be seen in dual role, in a press note shared, "Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it." Kajol is playing the role of a cop in the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajay devgn kajol Do Patti kriti sanon bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK