The 'Maidaan' actor dropped an adorable picture with his daughter, Nysa, on Instagram

Picture Courtesy/Ajay Devgn's Instagram account

Listen to this article Ajay Devgn drops adorable birthday wish for daughter Nysa x 00:00

As Nysa Devgan celebrates her birthday today, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes.

Following Kajol's post, Ajay Devgn also shared a heartfelt birthday message for Nysa as she turned 21 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The actor posted a picture with Nysa, where she looks stunning as she poses for the camera.

The 'Maidaan' actor dropped an adorable picture with his daughter, Nysa, on Instagram.

Nysa looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder orange dress, while Ajay looked dapper in all black.

Alongside the picture, Ajay wrote a heartfelt birthday note for her.

The caption reads, "Happy Birthday, My Little Girl always! As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this Birthday PS - My List For You Included, Love you forever."

Earlier in the day, Kajol shared some beautiful photos of Nysa to mark the occasion.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Happy 21st my darling.. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life.. know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days.."

Nysa is the daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol, who got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay-starrer 'Maidaan' is running in theatres.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Maidaan' is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever