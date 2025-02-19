Breaking News
'From early baby steps to...': Proud uncle Ajay Devgn wishes nephew Aaman Devgan on birthday

Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Ajay Devgn launched his nephew Aaman Devgan in the movies last month with the film Azaad. The film also marked the debut of Rasha Thadani

Picture Courtesy/Ajay Devgn's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn penned a heartwarming note for his nephew Aaman Devgan on his birthday on Tuesday.


Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn praised his nephew Aaman's hard work and dedication towards the craft of acting.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)


While sharing a snap from their recent film collaboration 'Azaad', which featured the duo riding a horse, the actor wrote, "From those early baby steps to watching you grow up, your hard work & commitment to your craft is something that makes me proud. Your tireless work ethic & kindness will take you afar. Happy Birthday, my boy! May all your dreams come true."

Not only Ajay, but Kajol also extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to Aaman.

The actress shared a cute snap of them hugging through her Instagram handle. In the picture, Aaman is seen wearing a green Kurta.

While sharing the photo, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress wrote, "Happy happy birthday @aamandevgan .. may u have an awesome and amazing year ahead"

Aaman Devgn recently made his Bollywood debut along with Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thandani. The film was titled 'Azaad', which also starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. It was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features the 'Singham' actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character.

'Azaad' grabbed one of the highest openings at the box office for a newcomer debut post-pandemic.

ajay devgn Aaman Devgan Azaad bollywood news Entertainment News

