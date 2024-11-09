Ajay Devgn praises nephew Aaman Devgan's debut in 'Azaad' with Rasha Thadani

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn spoke highly of his nephew Aaman Devgan, who is set to debut in the upcoming period film 'Azaad' with Rasha Thadani

Ajay Devgn, who is enjoying the success of his recent film 'Singham Again', spoke highly of his nephew Aaman Devgan, who is set to debut in the upcoming period film Azaad.

The film also marks the debut of Rasha Thadani, with Ajay himself playing an important role in the movie.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay praised Aaman's dedication, saying, "I have a significant role in his film as well. The trailer has been released, and people are liking it. Fingers crossed. He is a very hardworking boy."

Actor Ajay Devgn recently released the teaser for his upcoming period film.

Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features the 'Singham' actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgan's character. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Rasha Thadani.

The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for films like 'Kai Po Che', 'Kedarnath', 'Rock On' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, 'Azaad' is set for release on the big screen in January 2025.