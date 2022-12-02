'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to collaborate with director Rohit Shetty in 'Singham Again'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, announced the news with a special post which he captioned, "#Xclusiv... AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR 'SINGHAM AGAIN'... BIGGG NEWS... One of the most successful combinations ever - #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty - collaborate once again... For #SinghamAgain [yes, that's the title]... Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa."

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super hit cop franchise 'Singham'.

In Akshay Kumar's action film 'Sooryavanshi', actor Ajay Devgn gave a hint of the third instalment of the film which hinted that actor Jackie Shroff will be portraying the negative role in the third instalment.

Further deets about the project is still awaited.

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

Apart from the 'Singham' series, director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films like 'Zameen', the 'Golmaal' franchise and in a comedy film 'All the best' and luckily all of them performed well.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's next directorial 'Cirkus' which stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles, and is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

Apart from that Rohit is also directing an upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Ajay, on the other hand, was recently seen in the mystery thriller film 'Drishyam 2' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

He will also be seen in 'Bholaa', producer Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan' and in director Neeraj Pandey's next film.

