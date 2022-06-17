Breaking News
Updated on: 17 June,2022 05:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The film is reportedly inspired by Danish comedy Sorte Kugler (2009) and was earlier slated for a July 29 release

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Thank God' to release this Diwali

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Thank God', directed Indra Kumar, is all set for a Diwali 2022 release along with Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'. The film is reportedly inspired by Danish comedy Sorte Kugler (2009) and was earlier slated for a July 29 release.






