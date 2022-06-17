Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Thank God' to release this Diwali

The film is reportedly inspired by Danish comedy Sorte Kugler (2009) and was earlier slated for a July 29 release
Picture Courtesy: PR
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Thank God', directed Indra Kumar, is all set for a Diwali 2022 release along with Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'. The film is reportedly inspired by Danish comedy Sorte Kugler (2009) and was earlier slated for a July 29 release.
