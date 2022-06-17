Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Thank God' to release this Diwali

The film is reportedly inspired by Danish comedy Sorte Kugler (2009) and was earlier slated for a July 29 release

Picture Courtesy: PR

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Thank God', directed Indra Kumar, is all set for a Diwali 2022 release along with Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'. The film is reportedly inspired by Danish comedy Sorte Kugler (2009) and was earlier slated for a July 29 release.

#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra #RakulPreetSingh upcoming #ThankGod set to release this Diwali. Produced by #BhushanKumar #IndraKumar #AshokThakeria is a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message #ThankGod @ajaydevgn @SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet

Show full article

Back in 2020, a trade source revealed that Kumar had been in talks with the principal cast to determine their dates. "Come September, the first schedule will be conducted at a set in Mumbai, in adherence with the safety guidelines. A chunk of the movie has to be shot in the United Kingdom; the makers will chalk out the foreign leg once the international travel restrictions are lifted. The project was to originally go on floors on April 10, but was impacted by the lockdown," said the source. After wrapping up the first stint of Thank God, Devgn turned his attention to the final schedule of Maidaan in November.

Though the central idea is loosely inspired by the Anders Matthesen-directed venture, the source says Thank God has been adapted to suit the Indian audience's sensibilities. "Devgn will play a bitter and bankrupt middle-aged man, who gets a new lease of life after a car crash. Sidharth's character changes his outlook on life."

Also Read: Ajay Devgn congratulates Akshay Kumar on completing 30 years in cinema