Breaking News
Mumbai: Mum died of cancer due to Khar gynaec’s error, says kin
Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells
Mumbai: Andheri set for disappointment yet again over Gokhale Bridge opening?
Mumbai: Conman behind Sakinaka ‘NEET centre’ held in Karnataka
Conduct structural audits of airports: Union Govt
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ajay Devgn Tabus Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha new track showcases intense love story

Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ new track showcases intense love story

Updated on: 30 June,2024 01:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

'Kisi Roz' highlights the journey of Krishna and Vasudha’s love story in the film, which is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey

Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ new track showcases intense love story

Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ new track showcases intense love story
x
00:00

The makers of the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' on Saturday released a new soulful track, 'Kisi Roz', that showcases an intense love story.


'Kisi Roz' highlights the journey of Krishna and Vasudha’s love story in the film, which is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey.


Ajay took to Instagram and shared the music video of the song, captioning it: “O sahib ji. Yeh Dil chaahe usse that we love the most. Experience that feeling with #KisiRoz.”


Tabu also shared the music video on her Instagram, using the same caption as Ajay.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey called the track his “personal favourite."

"And just in case anyone felt that the soundtrack couldn’t get better... My personal favourite - Kisi Roz,” Pandey wrote.

The film’s team previously released the songs 'Tuu' and 'Ae Dil Zara'.

'Kisi Roz' is sung by Maithili Thakur, and composed by the Oscar-winning musician MM Kreem, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The musical romantic drama also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Sayaji Shinde.

NH Studioz presents A Friday Filmworks Production, “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5.

Talking about Ajay, he also has 'Singham Again' with Rohit Shetty set for release. The film is the fifth instalment from the filmmaker's popular 'Cop Universe'.

Apart from Ajay, the upcoming movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, to name a few.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajay devgn tabu neeraj pandey bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK