Ajay Devgn is joining forces with JP Thuminad, director of the Kannada hit Su From So. Their upcoming venture will be a Hindi horror. As per sources, if the actor gives a nod, he will begin shooting for it after Drishyam 3

Ajay Devgn has always kept an eye on the South Indian film industry, cherry-picking some of its popular movies for their Hindi adaptations. Now, the superstar is taking his association further by teaming up with Kannada director JP Thuminad for his next. mid-day has learnt that the actor is in talks with the director for a Hindi film that will be backed by KVN Productions, which is producing Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, and Yash’s Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.

Ajay Devgn has always kept an eye on the South Indian film industry, cherry-picking some of its popular movies for their Hindi adaptations. Now, the superstar is taking his association further by teaming up with Kannada director JP Thuminad for his next. mid-day has learnt that the actor is in talks with the director for a Hindi film that will be backed by KVN Productions, which is producing Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.

From what we’ve heard, the superstar apparently has also been approached by Mythri Movie Makers, which backed the Pushpa franchise, and Sun Pictures that has rolled out many hits including the recent Coolie. A source reveals, “While Ajay’s discussions with Mythri and Sun Pictures are at the initial stage, his talks with KVN Productions have turned into something concrete. They have zeroed in on a horror comedy to be directed by JP Thuminad. He recently helmed the Kannada hit, Su From So.”

Devgn is currently completing Dhamaal 4, which will be followed by the shoot of Ranger. If his collaboration with Thuminad materialises, it will mark the maiden horror comedy for the actor who has fronted horror offerings like Bhoot (2003), Kaal (2004), and Shaitaan (2024). While his Golmaal Again (2017) was a supernatural comedy, it didn’t have horror elements. The source adds, “Ajay recently watched Su From So and loved it so much that he invited JP Thuminad to Mumbai. They met earlier this month and discussed the story. While Ajay has liked it, he will give his nod after reading the script. If all goes well, the actor, who will begin Drishyam 3’s shoot in October, may line up Thuminad’s film right after.”

‘Bholaa’ and ‘Kaithi’

Ajay Devgn’s South connection:

. ‘Singham’ (2011) is a remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same name.

. ‘Son of Sardaar’ (2012) is adapted from Telugu film ‘Maryada Ramanna’ (2010).

. His ‘Drishyam’ franchise is based on Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam franchise of the same name.

. ‘Bholaa’ (2023) is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Kaithi’ (2019).