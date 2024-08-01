Ajay Devgn's witty reply on 'Son of Sardaar 2' sparks excitement among fans

'Son of Sardaar', directed by Ashwani Dhir, features Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently engaged with fans on Instagram through an 'Ask Me Anything' session, drawing attention with a lighthearted response to queries about a sequel to his popular film 'Son of Sardaar'.

During the session held a day before the release of his new romantic thriller 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', Devgn fielded a fan's question about the anticipated sequel to the 2012 comedy-drama.

In his characteristic humorous style, Devgn responded, "Thoda ruk jaao Paaji," which translates to "Just wait a bit, buddy."

'Son of Sardaar', directed by Ashwani Dhir, features Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The film was known for its mix of humor, action, and romance, and while it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.

As Devgn gears up for the release of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' on August 2, the film promises to be a distinctive musical love story.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie features a narrative spanning from 2002 to 2023 and stars Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Jimmy Sheirgill.

The film's original soundtrack is composed by Oscar-winner MM Kreem, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is set to hit theaters on Friday, and the trailer has already intrigued audiences with its dramatic storyline and compelling visuals.

