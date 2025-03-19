Ajaz Khan was lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, the same as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra

Ajaz Khan

Listen to this article Ajaz Khan claims saving SRK’s son Aryan Khan from the ‘mafia’ & sending him ‘cigarettes’ in jail x 00:00

Ajaz Khan, who recently contested in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and is known for Bigg Boss, was arrested in 2021 for his alleged involvement in a drug case. He was lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, the same as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. Now, in a recent interview, Ajaz Khan opened up about how he helped Raj Kundra and Aryan Khan survive inside the jail and how he saved them from mafias.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajaz Khan revealed he helped Raj Kundra in jail

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Ajaz Khan claimed that Raj Kundra used to send him messages every day and stated, "He was under strict surveillance. I had been in jail for seven months when Raj Kundra came. He didn’t help me, but I helped him a lot. Be it a biscuit, a Bisleri bottle, or a cigarette, it's a big deal to provide these things in jail. He would ask me for water, bread, and biscuits. Normal water was allowed, not Bisleri, but he wouldn’t drink it as he would fall sick.”

He further expressed his disappointment over Raj's behaviour and how he has forgotten all his favours, saying, “His movie (UT69) flopped because he showed lies. He told his story, but he didn’t show the things that he went through and what humanity is going through. Neither did he show the hero who helped him in jail. I gave him water, bread, and butter despite strict orders from the superintendent of the jail. He never repaid my favours. He cut my role in his film. He never showed what all I did for him.”

“The two months he spent with me is something he must have not even shared with his wife, Shilpa Shetty. It was Corona time, there was a lot of sadness. He used to cry the whole time. I went against people to save him in jail. Yet, he never remembers me or invites me to his huge parties. He has forgotten his jail time,” Ajaz further added.

Ajaz helped Aryan Khan in jail

Ajaz also talked about how he helped Aryan Khan in jail when there were about 3,500 criminals. Ajaz expressed how he used to send cigarettes to Aryan and said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, too was in the jail at that time. I have helped him too and have sent him water, cigarettes. This is all you can do for someone in jail. And yes, I also saved him from gundas and the mafia. He was in danger; he was put in the common barrack.”