'Ajmer 92': First poster of the upcoming gripping drama out, film to hit screens on July 14

Directed by Pushpendra Singh, 'Ajmer 92' tells the story of the grim plight of Girls from the city of Ajmer in the year 1992

'Ajmer 92' is an upcoming drama which is based on a 1992 Ajmer rape case that shook the nation to its core. The first poster of 'Ajmer 92' was recently released by the makers of the film.

Based on true events, the upcoming drama revolves around the gripping and gutwrenching tale of families that were torn apart in the wake of unspeakable crimes against women that took place in Ajmer, Rajasthan in the year 1992.

Speaking about the first official poster of 'Ajmer 92', the poster of the movie looks strikingly intriguing with newspaper cutouts smeared with blood. While we await further details about the film, 'Ajmer-92' is slated to release on July 14.

The film, a collaborative project between Tips Films and producer Abhishek Dudhaiya was earlier started off as web series. But later, with audiences' preference for theatres to experience stories on a larger-than-life scale, the makers decided to make 'Ajmer 92' into a feature film and release it in theatres.

The makers of the film, 'Ajmer 92', felt it was apt for a release on the silver screen with the interesting storyline and the cast considered bringing it to life. On the same note, Kumar Taurani - MD & Chairman of Tips Industries Limited, says, "From a strategic point of view, this is an amazing opportunity for us since the audiences are hungry to experience movies in theatres as it provides an opportunity to move beyond the doors of office & home. We are happy to be co-producing the film with Abhishek Dudhaiya. The storyline is carefully crafted to duplicate real-life events."

Further expanding on the film and the association, Abhishek Dudhaiya says, “This is our first co-production with Tips Films. We’re happy and excited to work on Ajmer Files. The scripting is almost complete and the story is very touching to the core. Now that this is being made for the big screen, I have no doubts that it will captivate the audience.”

Umesh Kumar Tiwari, the producer of the 'Ajmer 92', adds, "I believe it is essential to tell such stories to empower our youth. Through 'Ajmer-92,' we want our young girls, in fact, the entire youth, to etch the fact in their minds that good shall always triumph over evil."

Calling his upcoming project 'important' for women as well as society, director Pushpendra Singh says, "I am grateful for being a part of such an important project. This project, this film is important because societies need to timely re-affirm their unwavering support towards women and 'Ajmer-92' exactly does that."

The film, 'Ajmer 92' is all set to release next month, on July 14.