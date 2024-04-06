Akash Pratap Singh's film 'Main Ladega' produced by Akshay Bhagwanji and Pinakin Bhakta unveil first poster

'Main Ladega' is the story of a small-town family where the mother faces domestic violence from her husband almost every day

Actor and writer Akash Pratap Singh is bringing a very interesting family action drama to the big screens this month. The film titled 'Main Ladega' is a story from a small town, but it surely has a big heart. Delving into the family drama space, Main Ladega tells a hard-hitting story of a son who stands up for his mother against his father.

'Main Ladega' is the story of a small-town family where the mother faces domestic violence from her husband almost every day. And while this unpleasant atmosphere leaves a scar on Akash's character, he distances himself from home and grows up to be a boxer. There on he fights this toxic patriarchy, and locks horns with his father, who has been torturing his mother for many years. The action-packed, yet emotional story is bound to pinch the viewers' hearts.

The poster truly signifies the strained family equation and also a son's ardent love for his mother. Showcasing a torn family photo set in the center of heart-shaped box gloves, point at the storm that grows within the story.

Produced by Akshay Bhagwanji & Pinakin Bhakta. The lead actor Akash Pratap Singh has also written the story. 'Main Ladega' is directed by Gaurav Rana. Presented as well as produced by Kathaakar Films which is founded by Akshay Bhagwanji and Akash Pratap Singh, Main Ladega will be released in theaters on 26th April 2024.