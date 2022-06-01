Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar express shock over singer KK's demise

The singer passed away on May 30. He was performing live at a concert in Kolkata after which he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account, Karan Johar

The entire nation expressed shock and sadness over the sudden and unfortunate demise of the much-loved singer KK. The singer passed away on May 30. He was performing live at a concert in Kolkata after which he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Filmmakers, actors, singers, all paid their heartfelt condolences to the singer. Akshay Kumar tweeted- "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti."

Abhishek Bachchan expressed- "This is such shocking and sad news. KK, thank you for sharing your talent with us all. Gone too soon. Rest in harmony!"

A heartbroken Farhan Akhtar wrote- "Absolutely stunned to hear that KK has passed away. brother you’ve gone too soon .. deepest condolences to the family. This is heartbreaking."

Karan Johar too mourned the demise of the singer and tweeted- "Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK… the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti."

Jaaved Jaaferi wrote- "Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of an extremely talented and dignified singer of the film fraternity. An amazing original voice with a tremendous range. RIP dear KK. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Ajay Devgn paid condolences to his family and said- "It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family."

Riteish Deshmukh also wrote a long note on the singer that read- "KK no more !!! I am failing to make sense of people leaving the world at such young age. Deeply saddened- he was a great guy and fabulous singer- huge loss to the music world - Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Sonal Chauhan, whose debut 'Jannt' had the voice of KK, wrote- "What is going on ???? Now KK??? Pls tell me it’s not true !!!"

A speechless Salim Merchant wrote- "My brother KK. I’m speechless & broken with you leaving us so suddenly…you sang your heart out brother, ..: till the very last day."

A shattered Shreya Ghoshal expressed- "I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. KK. Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces."

Vishal Dadlani put out multiple tweets that expressed his love for the singer. He wrote- "This cannot be real. @K_K_Pal , nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters. The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone. The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!"

Armaan Malik expressed- "Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore. Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal."