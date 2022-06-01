Breaking News
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar express shock over singer KK's demise

01 June,2022
mid-day online correspondent |

The singer passed away on May 30. He was performing live at a concert in Kolkata after which he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar express shock over singer KK's demise

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account, Karan Johar


The entire nation expressed shock and sadness over the sudden and unfortunate demise of the much-loved singer KK. The singer passed away on May 30. He was performing live at a concert in Kolkata after which he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Filmmakers, actors, singers, all paid their heartfelt condolences to the singer. Akshay Kumar tweeted- "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti."





