Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna drop lovely pictures to wish son Aarav on his 21st birthday

Updated on: 15 September,2023 05:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Today, on September 15, their son Aarav turned a year older, and on his birthday, the lovely parents dropped cute photos to wish him

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Today, on September 15, their son Aarav turned a year older, and on his birthday, the lovely parents dropped cute photos to wish him.


Khiladi Kumar took to Instagram and posted a picture of Aarav and wished him. While posting the snapshot, Akshay wrote, "Hi mere angrez puttar…the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me you’d always be the li’l one who’d jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you’ve been doing already ;) Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad."


 
 
 
 
 
Twinkle also wished her baby boy well and wrote, "All of 21 and technically a grown man! Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well:) Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you."

 
 
 
 
 
As soon as the two dropped their posts, many celebrities wished the young boy on his special day. While actress Malaika Arora said, "Happy 21st dear Aarav", actor Bobby Deol wished him, saying, "Happy 21st Beta (Happy 21st son)". Riteish Deshmukh also wished junior Akshay Kumar and commented, "Happy Birthday Dearest Aarav - have a tremendous one". Actress Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy birthday." Hrithik Roshan also wished him as he commented, "Happy birthday Superman !" Actresses Gul Panag, Huma Qureshi, and Archana Puran Singh also reacted to the posts.

Not only celebrities but also fans extended their wishes. One fan wrote, "Happiest Birthday Aaravkumar! Best wishes and love!" Another commented, "Happy Birthday to Aarav". A third fan wrote, "ppy Birthday Kiddo .. Lots of Love Luck Happiness Good Health & Success. Growing up to being a mini version of your incredible mom & Dapper dad. Inherit & Embi e the best of both & moms vit for sure !!"

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in ‘OMG 2’ alongside Yami Gautam and Panjak Tripathi. On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna left the industry and turned into a writer.

