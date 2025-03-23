Akshay Kumar announces the release date of his film Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his film Kesari Chapter 2. The film will hit the theatres on April 18. It also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced the release date of his film 'Kesari Chapter 2'.

The film will hit the theatres on April 18. It also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

Sharing the update, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Kuch ladaaiyan hathiyaaron se nahi ladi jaati.#KesariChapter2 teaser out on 24th March. In cinemas 18th April, worldwide. @actormaddy @ananyapanday @karanstyagi @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @marijkedesouza @somenmishra @vbfilmwala @sumit.saxena.35912 @azeemdayani @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @leomediacollective."

He also informed that the film's teaser will be unveiled on March 24.

Reportedly, Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The first part, which was released in 2019, followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.

